Preston Van Dyke, Head of Growth at Kuru Shoes, came to Good Things Utah to talk more about the company and the advantages of good footwear. Kuru, a Utah based company that designs shoes in order to resolve foot pain and have optimal comfort. The brand has a Patented KURUSOLE Technology that is designed to hug your heels and joins with a contoured sockliner with arch support. They have a perfect blend of heel and arch support that can relieve plantar fasciitis, heel pain, and is a comfortable shoe for wearing all day long. “We have a mission to help people pursue their passion, potential and purpose. We do that by helping them get back on their feet doing the things that they love.” said Van Dyke. The company says they are more than a shoe. They help people be their best selves.

Kuru has a plethora of shoes for all genders ranging from athletic shoes, casual sandals and boots. Whatever your needs are, Kuru has something for you. The newest styles of shoes introduced for them include:

FLUX: The lightest, highest performance athletic sneaker

CURRENT: World’s most supportive water sandal

GLIDE: Women’s sized casual supportive, adjustable sandal.

Currently, Kuru Shoes is offering a mystery adventure dream job contest which includes a seven day paid vacation, $1,000, and three free pairs of shoes for you and a plus one. Applications close Aug. 5. and the winner will be announced on social media on Aug. 12. The winner will not know where their vacation will be. To apply, go to their website and apply for the “Chief Exploration Officer”.

Website: https://www.kurufootwear.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kurufootwear/

Instagram: instagram.com/kurufootwear/