Local ‘Shabu Shabu’ restaurant create one of a kind dine-in experience

Thinly sliced veggies, meat boiled in a delectable broth, all served with tasty dipping sauces; we’re eating Shabu Shabu today! Kevin Nguyen, who owns the restaurant, Tonkotsu Shabu Shabu with his brother, Dennis Nguyen came by to demonstrate how to eat their delicious Sukiyaki Japanese-style hot pot.

Sukiyaki Style Hotpot:
-Broth composed of Soy Sauce, Mirin, Sugar (yes, it’s that easy!)
-Dipping sauces: A raw pasteurized egg – if you want to be traditional. Goma (a creamy sesame sauce) or Ponzu (a citrus soy sauce) for extras.
-Thinly sliced meat of your choice, vegetables of your choice (recommended: Napa cabbage, shiitake mushroom, enoki mushroom, tofu, green onion, noodles)
-Add ingredients to the pot! (Not all at once, preferably!) take out after cooking, dip in a delicious sauce, enjoy!

Experience Shabu Shabu at their restaurant located:
1898 W 3500 S #11, West Valley City, UT 84119

Find Tonkotsu Shabu Shabu on IG, and FB

