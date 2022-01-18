Local school teaches the importance of the arts

Salt Lake Arts Academy is a tuition-free public charter school in downtown Salt Lake. Katy Andrews is in the studio sharing what the school is all about.

They teach grades 5th – 8th with just around 408 kids, who come from 29 different zip codes to attend school. What sets them apart from other public schools is their rich arts programming. At Salt Lake Arts Academy, every kid receives at least one hour of arts education every day, all year long, in addition to the core academic classes.

They believe that when kids engage in the arts, they do better in school, overall. Kids don’t need a special talent to come to this school. Instead, they teach kids “creative habits of mind” to use in school, and in life.

Salt Lake Arts Academy is located downtown. Admission is open to all kids going into 5th – 8th grade next fall, and is by Lottery. Applications are available online, at www.slarts.org. The Lottery for fall 2023 closes on February 18.

