Local ramen bar serving warm comfort food for the holidays

Brody Eskelsen, Store Manager of JINYA Ramen Bar joined us on the show to share warm comfort food you can enjoy during these cold winter months.

Today he shared the secret to his delicious ramen. The broth is made with shiitake mushrooms with a creamy vegan base. Eskelsen mentioned that the key to getting great flavor is in the toppings. This dish is topped with white onion, chili sauce, green onion, tofu, crispy fried onions and garlic, black garlic oil, spinach, served with thin noodles.

Every couple of months, JINYA releases “Chef Specials” to show their commitment to menu innovation. The two new ramen dishes for this season are the Karaage Chicken Ramen. It is made with chicken broth, crispy chicken dressed in chili sauce, green onion, spinach, seasoned egg, and nori dried seaweed, served with thin noodles. And the other is the ImpossibleTM Gyoza. This is JINYA’s gyoza stuffed with delicious, savory ImpossibleTM meat made from plants.

JINYA Ramen Bar is located at 675 East 2100 South Plaza. For more information on the menu visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow along on Social Media.