We can all agree that cancer is a drag, and that’s why this year’s fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is a drag show! Catina Struble with the American Cancer Society and Pete Saltas with Salt Lake City Weekly joined us to tell us what’s in store for the event.

Catina tells us this event is created to provide support for the numerous LGBTQ+ Community members living in Utah. Research shows this community has a disproportionate burden of cancer, and very low screening rates.

The event will consist of honorees who are well known in the community, and are not professional Drag Queens, but will participate in a fundraising competition culminating with their live debut drag performance at the event! Cancer is a Drag will have food, an open bar, and amazing entertainment from Marrlo Suzanne and the Galaxy band.

Pete had a successful partnership with the American Cancer Society raising funds for the Beer Fest, and is looking forward to being an honoree this year along with fellow movers and shakers of SLC like Kurt Bestor, the GTU hosts, GTU creator George Severson, and many more!

Save the date of 8/17! Purchase a ticket at cancersadrag.org