Local pie company shares the secret to their classic apple pie filling

John Mercier from Flake Pie Co. joined us in the kitchen today to share his classic apple pie recipe with viewers. Flake Pie Co. opened during the pandemic and is now thriving. They offer gourmet personal sized pies, flakies, savory hand pies and pots de crème! Their first location is in South Jordan, but Mercier shared the exciting news that they will soon be opening a location in St. George.

Apple Pie Filling:

Golden brown sugar

Tapioca flour

Cinnamon

Ground cloves

Grated nutmeg

Salt

Granny Smith Apples peeled cored and chopped

Unsalted butter

Pure vanilla extract

Find them on Instagram and make your first order! They are open Mon-Wed 10-9 and Thurs-Sat 10-10.