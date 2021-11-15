Local photographer features real superheroes of the world

Local photographer provides an experience of a lifetime for children battling severe illnesses. Creator of the Real Superheroes Project, Josh Rossi, joins us today discussing how he finds the real superheroes of the world.

The Real Superheroes Project features children as their favorite superheroes who are suffering from a severe illness. Rossi started this project in 2017 after photographing his daughter one day as a superhero which ended up going viral. Parents reached out asking him to feature their kids who are battling cancer since they’re real superheroes, so he turned this idea into something incredible.

Rossi said the kids have a great time embodying superheroes and the parents are blown away with the results. This project has been featured on many major media platforms and they’re even going on tour soon so he can be accessible to children in other cities.

This is free of charge for families, but they accept donations on their GoFundMe page which help contribute toward costumes and other necessities for the shoot. For more information, be sure to watch the video above and follow Rossi on Instagram!