Today we were joined by Callista Pearson and sweet Rose, she was here to talk about the upcoming pet super adoption event, Petapalooza. It is where tons of shelters will come and bring all the animals and people can come and adopt. Even if you do not want to adopt you still can come with your pet to experience all the kids and dog friendly activities. They are also offering free micro chipping and are hoping to adopt out as many of these sweet animals as they can. It’s September 24 from 9 to 4 at Wheeler historic farm. The dog that is with her today is Rose and she is available for adoption on their website.

AdoptUtahPets.org

If you are looking to adopt sweet Rose here the link.