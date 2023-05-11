Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – This mother-daughter duo does it all. Shellie Slade, founder of The Market Co., and her daughter Brooke Bunnell joined us today to discuss their Mother’s Day market.

The Market Co. gathers small businesses and puts them in one place for your shopping enjoyment! The mother-daughter-duo started the company to highlight local businesses, and they believe that everyone has a special story to tell through the products they create. The Market Co. aims to foster a unique environment that feels like a community. These markets provide support for small businesses, many of which are women-owned.

This Saturday, May 13th, The Market Co. is hosting a Mother’s Day market at the Lindon Community Center. This special event will hold a tea party with free drinks, DIY projects, permanent jewelry, and more. Come ready to shop for the perfect Mother’s Day gift, or make a whole day out of it and bring your mama with you!

For more information on the markets or to participate as a vendor, visit their social media @the.market_co. Or email them at hellothemarketco@gmail.com.