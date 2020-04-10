Kimberly Johnson of Sippy Cups and Chardonnay has been busy making 275 Easter Baskets for families in need at The Road Home, the YWCA, and South Valley Services. This is year three for Kimberly, and she said the idea started by thinking about how much focus goes to Christmas, and wanted to make kids feel special and remembered on Easter.
Baskets range from infants up through age 18. Each basket is appropriately filled for the age group, as Kimberly showed, walking us through the items, treats, and donated goods.
Sippy Cups and Chardonnay is truly an amazing group of local moms coming together to do charitable service projects throughout the year. Kimberly says the women enjoy helping charities such as the Refugee Center, and Candy Cane Corner among others. They work with various businesses which donate items, money and lend a hand as well.
This non-profit is doing good in our community, and making a difference. To get involved or learn more, visit: https://sippycupsandchardonnay.org/
Local moms deliver special Easter gifts to kids in need
