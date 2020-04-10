Local moms deliver special Easter gifts to kids in need

What exactly is nitric oxide, and how does it benefit the body? Founder and formulator of Cardio Miracle supplement John Hewlett joined us to share his knowledge. John tells us nitric oxide was discovered just 35 years ago, and awarded the Nobel Prize in medicine in 1988 for it's impact on cardiovascular disease. Dubbed, "the miracle molecule", and "the spark of life in the cell", it boosts the immune system, regulates the body, and helps with virtually every vital function of the cell in the human body.

Found in natural products such as amino acids, fish, shell fish, red meat, animal protein, as well as beets, carrots, kale spinach. These all produce a secondary pathway of nitric oxide. The preventative aspects and support the immune system receives is remarkable, especially as we age, and the body naturally produces less.

Found in natural products such as amino acids, fish, shell fish, red meat, animal protein, as well as beets, carrots, kale spinach. These all produce a secondary pathway of nitric oxide. The preventative aspects and support the immune system receives is remarkable, especially as we age, and the body naturally produces less.

