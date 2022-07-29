Rachel Omer and her daughter Paige joined us today and showed us their handmade cute and comfortable bracelets.

Rachel Omer said that she started her company, Libbies’s Bracelets, a few years ago when she and her daughter Paige noticed that a beaded bracelet that Paige wore every day still looked brand new after a year. Taking inspiration from the design of the bracelet, the Omers started making their own using Japanese glass flat beads to ensure comfort, durability and style. Many of the bracelet’s designs have a special meaning and the lightweight design of the bracelet means that you barely notice it’s there and you can wear it at any time doing anything.

Paige Omer shared that the name of the business comes from a shortened version of “liberty.” The business is run by Rachel Omer and assisted by Paige and her other two daughters along with Omer’s sister and other women. The bracelets can be custom ordered for sports events, celebrations, or whatever else a customer may want a special bracelet for. Libbie’s Bracelets can also be found in select stores or their custom designs for companies can be found at the company’s stores, such as designs for Capitol Reef National Park.

Viewers can find Libbie’s Bracelets online at their website https://libbiesbracelets.com/pages/about-us or on Instagram and Facebook at @libbiesbracelets

Viewers can also receive 15% percent off online using the promo code “GTU15”