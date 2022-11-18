UTAH COUNTY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) The best beard products in Utah are here to save your beard! Jordan Barclay, Rich Evans and Daniel Evans spoke about the products of Fellas Chop Shop and the seemingly magic results.

With products that focus on the skin rather than just hair, Fellas Chop Shop is changing the beard product game. These products keep the skin beneath your beard healthy, moisturized and free of issues. Made from high quality products, this company is one you will want to keep an eye on.

With locations in Spanish Fork and Springville and new shops opening in Orem and Payson soon, this barber shop is growing fast. Costumers are raving about the products and services offered at The Fellas Chop Shop. Get 10% off of your own online or at a store near you.

Instagram- @thefellaschopshop @Barbudobeardproducts

www.thefellaschopshop.com/