Local made honey in northern Utah

Baylee Carroll, Owner of River Meadow Ranch Apiary, joined us on the show to share the wonderful health benefits of pure, raw, natural northern Utah honey.

After moving back to the U.S. from Europe, Carroll and her husband build their dream property and decided they wanted to raise naturally grown products. The two sell wagyu beef and natural honey out of their home in northern Utah.

After doing a lot of research and seeking out the best way to make honey, the couple has perfected pure, raw, natural honey. Their products are different because there are no added ingredients or preservatives. River Meadow Ranch Apiary offers pollen, honey, CBD honey, and honey sticks.

Many people are not aware of the health benefits of honey. It can be used to ease sickness, fill your sugar fix, be a natural sweetener, and as a CBD single dose.

The mini honey containers would be the perfect gift for the wedding party. To get your hands on some delicious, all-natural honey, visit their website and follow @rivermeadowranchbees on Instagram for more honey education.