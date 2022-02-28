Marissa Hodges, PR Coordinator, at the County Library joined hour one of GTU to share new services the library offers! Starting March through April the library will be offering free seeds at selected branches! This is a great opportunity to learn about gardening and self-sufficiency.

The type of seeds offered include radishes, tomatoes, peas, squash, lettuce, and more! The Seeds Library works like a regular library: grab some seeds, grow plants, and return the seeds after harvesting. As the season progresses the library will offer even more of a variety of seeds!

Gardening can serve as a form of self care and offers mental health benefits! Playing in the soil can relax and relieve tension. Now is the perfect time to start planting a seed inside! When Spring comes around you’ll be able to let your plant grow outside!

If you or a friend are interested in the Seed Program check out your local library for more information!