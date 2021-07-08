Local jewelry store is giving people an experience of a lifetime

Learn how to make your ‘own’ custom-made rings! Lindsay Halverson and Landon Roberts from Salty Jewelry Co have created a company that makes it possible to have a fun, hands-on experience!

They started this company to give people in our community to get together and have a creative outlet. With everything that has gone on in the last year and a half, they realized now more than ever how important it is to connect with people, and they think there is no better way than to come together and make a beautiful piece of artwork you can wear every day.

Find Salty Jewelry Co online and IG.