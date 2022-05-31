On today’s segment of Food Truck Frenzy, we meet Chef Abudu Soud of Kafe Mamai who shows and serves us delicious African-Caribbean fusion food.

Moving to the United States in 2001 and then to Utah in 2016, Abudu wanted to share with the Salt Lake community the flavors of his country fused with the tropical flavors of the Caribbean. Coming from Lamu, an island off the coast of Kenya, Abudu has been cooking since he was a child working at and owning multiple restaurants in Kenya.

Cooking up many delicious plates of fusion food, he first opened his food truck in 2019. Abudu shared with us some of his favorite dishes and told us all about plantains, a fruit that is like a large banana. Plantains, he explained, are key to serving up his food.

You can get a taste of Abudu’s cooking daily at the University of Utah Student Union, Monday through Friday from 11 AM to 2 PM.

You can learn more about Abudu and other food trucks in the area at spiceincubator.org

Connect with Abudu on social media on Instagram at @kafe_mamai and Facebook at @KafemamaiLLC