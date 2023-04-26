SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – Do you want to try more local food spots around Salt Lake City? We have you covered! Courtney Otis, also known as Seeking Good Things, joined us to talk about her favorite places with delicious food that you should try.

The first place Courtney recommends is Noemi’s Cafe, a Chilean mother and son owned restaurant. Noemi, the owner of the cafe, learned all of the recipes on the menu from her grandmother in Chile, bringing authentic delicious food to Utah. They have an amazing Thousand Layer Cake, steak sandwich, and empanadas, and if you mention GTU at your next visit you will get 10% off!

Carson Kitchen is another great place to stop by this week. On their menu they have American classics with a twist, like a donut bread pudding and deviled eggs with caviar. They are located in downtown Salt Lake and if you like trying new things, this is the place for you.

If you want to satisfy your sweet tooth, then Chubby Baker is the next stop on your list! Ying, the owner of this dessert shop, moved here from Thailand, and when she couldn’t find desserts that she loved, she decided to start making her own. She sells a variety of different flavored filled donuts and sodas, making it the perfect place for those who are looking to try a new type of dessert.

For more recommendations from Courtney, you can check out her Instagram at @seekinggoodthings.