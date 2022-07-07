Ying Nance, the owner of Chubby Baker, talked about starting up her cute and popular bakery that’s known for its donuts and cakes.

Moving to the United States at the start of the pandemic from Thailand, Nance said that she couldn’t find any baked goods that she liked. She started baking her own sweet treats out of her mother-in-law’s kitchen creating what eventually became Chubby Baker.

A self-taught baker, she said that many of her treats derive from her Thai background, including her passion fruit, coconut, and hot guava-flavored donuts. Her top seller is the passion fruit cream cheese donut, though her first donut was coconut cream.

Her shop first opened in October 2021, up until then customers did pick-ups at her mother-in-law’s house. Now, Nance oversees a team of employees who bake fresh donuts every morning.

Viewers can learn more about Nance and Chubby Baker by going to Instagram at @chubbybakerslc