OGDEN, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Andre’ DuBois is a Wardrobe Consultant and Personal Shopper. He just wrapped up his 2nd Style The World Fashion Show in Ogden that took place on Sunday September 10th. He loves to help people look and feel their best. He believes that when you look good, you feel good, so he creates styles without limits. His looks can be described as fly and fashion forward.

The Style The World Fashion Show is something DuBois created to showcase his abilities. He says God is his biggest inspiration and he hopes to make the world a beautiful stylish place.

You can follow along on Instagram: @Ratheruniquestyle