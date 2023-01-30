SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.

The family came about being on the show after a producer saw Victoria and Leo’s skills at a local camping competition and thought they would be a great fit for the show. The family prepared for the show by honing their camping and survival skills and seeking advice from experts in the field.

With Alejandra’s background in outdoor recreation and Wes’s experience as a former Marine, the family had a strong foundation to build upon. They were given advice from experts in the field on how to best prepare for the harsh conditions of the show.

The hardest part of the show was being separated from modern comforts and facing unexpected challenges. But the experience brought the family closer together and strengthened their bonds.

The episode premiered on January 29th and can be streamed on https://www.byutv.org/survivalists. Don’t miss the chance to see this local family take on the ultimate survival challenge and come out stronger on the other side.