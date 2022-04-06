Pancreatic cancer is the world’s toughest cancer with a five-year survival rate of just 11 percent. Drew Rothkopf and Bethany Bales from Pancreatic Cancer Action Network PurpleStride joined hour two of GTU to inform viewers about an upcoming event.

This PurpleStride event is an opportunity for those impacted by pancreatic cancer to pay tribute to family members and friends touched by the disease, in addition to raise public awareness and funds to support better treatment options for patients.

PanCan PurpleStride Utah is the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer. After two years of virtual events, the event will be back in person on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Sugar House Park.

PanCAN is committed to keeping everyone safe and healthy at PurpleStride. Because pancreatic cancer patients are among the most vulnerable, masks will be strongly recommended while at PurpleStride.

The goal for PurpleStride Utah is to raise $83,000 towards PanCAN’s national goal of $16.5 million. The funds raised change the lives of people facing pancreatic cancer and advance progress against the disease.

PanCAN’s vision is to create a world in which all patients with pancreatic cancer will thrive. PanCAN is taking bold action to improve the lives of everyone impacted by pancreatic cancer by advancing scientific research, building community, sharing knowledge, and advocating for patients.

Registration is FREE and anyone who fundraises at least $50 will receive a PurpleStride t-shirt. If you or anyone you know has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, please call our Patient Central team at 877-2-PANCAN for free, personalized resources including diet & nutrition information, pancreatic cancer specialists in your area, etc.

To register or donate to PanCAN PurpleStride, visit the links below.

Register/ Donate: purplestride.org/Utah