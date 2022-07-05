John Librett shared all the information viewers need to know about the upcoming 25th Annual Cancer Survivors at the Summit, earlier today.

As a survivor of cancer himself after receiving his diagnosis while in medical school, Librett said that he knows just how important wellness and taking care of yourself and loved ones can be when facing a cancer diagnosis. That is a reason the Cancer Survivors at the Summit event is so important to him.

Celebrating the triumph of the human spirit, the event recognizes and celebrates those affected by a cancer diagnosis, including survivors, their caregivers, family members, loved ones, and friends, as well as those lost to cancer. The event includes breakfast, a ceremony for loved ones lost, and tribute flags are available for purchase for attendees to fill out and hang up at Snowbird.

Being held on July 17th at the Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, the event is free to attend after receiving lots of donations and support from the community.

All money raised from the event goes to Survivor Wellness, formerly known as the Cancer Wellness house. Which provides free or reduced-cost care for anyone affected by cancer.

Viewers can find more information on survivorwellness.org or on various social media platforms.