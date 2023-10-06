Archie Brown is a talented barber with two shops. You can find her at two Archie’s Barbershop locations, and The Barber Lounge. During COVID, Archie started designing dresses, and started to pursue fashion design, and got he chance to show her first work at Gotham Hall New York in early 2022!

After that came Utah State Fashion week, and regular showings in NYC during February and again in September. We see five of her stunning transition dresses, and you’ll be shocked to see how they transform! There are styles for women of all ages, built to flatter any body.

Up next, Archie is heading to Thailand Fashion Week next month, and Utah State Fashion Week this December. She leaves us with the inspiring message that it’s never to late to make your dreams come true.

www.archiebrowndesigns.com and @archiebrowndesigns