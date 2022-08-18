Delilah Collings join us on GTU hour 2 to share all about the Creator’s Collective Pop-Up Market that’s happening this weekend in Utah. It is a family-friendly event that will be featuring small businesses, artists, makers, and curators.

Collings is the owner of @shopdahliasapparel She sells embroidered clothing online and at local pop-up markets. She loves the community they build and the support they receive.

If you are interested in shopping local and enjoying some good food, visit the Lindon Community Center from 10 am – 2 pm Saturday, Aug. 20th.

Website: https://msha.ke/creatorscollectivemarket

Instagram, Facebook & TikTok: @creatorscollectivemarket