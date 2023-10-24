Local country singer Kaleb Austin joined us in studio today to talk about his viral TikTok videos, how he’s getting a second chance at fame, and making a career from his beautiful music.

A few years back, he gave up his dreams of stardom to work a steady job and provide for his two small children. With his wife’s encouragement, he began posting his songs online, and soon blew up on TikTok!

This second shot at fame means he can keep his home base right here in Utah, and travel back and forth to Nashville to record for his album. Kaleb is excited to release his new single on November 1st. We fell in love with his voice today when he performed in studio. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this talented singer and his family!

Follow along at TikTok here, and on IG @kalebaustinmusic