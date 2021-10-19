Local consignment gift shop

Eri Hayward, of Earthling Emporium, is in the studio today to discuss the unique products her store has to offer. Earthling Emporium is a small Springville store that provides gifts, gemstones, handmade art, and so much more. Their goal is to ensure customers receive something more than a product.

Hayward said they carry local art, upcycled clothes, and repurposed decor. They have artists fill out questionnaires about their products and leave information regarding different types of precious stones used in handmade jewelry or decorative stones.

Since they’re still a new and upcoming store, you never know what products might pop into the shop. What they don’t get from local artists or crafters, they’ll purchase through sources that are fair, eco-friendly, and earthling responsible.

They organize regular discounts and giveaways for followers on Instagram, so be sure to follow them and visit their website!