Tanner Rahlf and Dennis High join us today to talk comedy.

High, Vice President of Happy Valley Comedy, and Rahlf, headliner comedian, talked about the fun you can have when introducing more laughs into your life. They talk about the versatility HVC has to be hired for personal events or even try out comedy for your self at their open mic nights every Monday at 7:30 pm.

HVC does private events , public shows, city festivals, theaters and event centers. Their next public shows are in Provo on July 30th at 7 and 9:30 pm at the Hive Collaborative.

For more, follow @happyvalleycomedy on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.HVCLaughs.com