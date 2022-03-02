Samantha Kenner, Founder, and Owner of Solvi.co-joined the second hour of GTU to share more about her clothing brand. Solvi.co was created to bring awareness to take care of your mental health, especially surrounding front-line workers. Front line workers are not only heroes, but more importantly, they are human.

Kenners’ father was an emergency medicine doctor on the front lines of the pandemic. As months passed by Kenners’ father started to develop extreme symptoms of PTSD. Kenner’s father decided to step back from this job to seek help. With the lack of resources, Kenners’ father’s health began to decline and unfortunately led him to take his own life in February of 2021.

To make change Kenner decided to create the clothing brand Solvi.co, which brings awareness to end stigmas around mental health. Solvi.co clothes start a conversation. With different slogans like, “you are not your anxiety, be the sunshine, stronger, and mental health matters,” printed on the merchandise, Kenner can send messages out into the world.

Solvi.co is more than a clothing company. Kenner wants to share the message that it’s okay to admit you’re struggling and need to seek help.

If you or a loved one would like more information on Solvi.co visit

Website:Solvi-co.myshopify.com

Instagram: @solvi.co