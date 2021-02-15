Local business Art Makers Makery keeps art thriving worldwide

Shahar Boyayan of Curious Mondo joined us in studio today to talk all things Art Makers Makery. Curios Mondo is a mother daughter duo run company focuses on teaching art and resourcefulness to people. She tells us that developing your creative skills is crucial during uncertain times, and keeps your mind focused on good things. Everyone can create art, Shahar tells us!

Art Makers Makery is the online store for Curious Mondo, and a cool format that allows them to go live every week, offering free courses for the viewers. They business reaches about 40 countries every time!

The pandemic has affected multiple businesses related to cultural events and arts in Utah.
Some local artists have seen their income plunge to zero due to cancellation of events, galleries, and closures. Curious Mondo’s livestream has art related courses to artists all over the world, and they’re proud to be doing their part to keep artists thriving.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

