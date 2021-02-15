Local business Art Makers Makery keeps art thriving worldwide

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Shahar Boyayan of Curious Mondo joined us in studio today to talk all things Art Makers Makery. Curios Mondo is a mother daughter duo run company focuses on teaching art and resourcefulness to people. She tells us that developing your creative skills is crucial during uncertain times, and keeps your mind focused on good things. Everyone can create art, Shahar tells us!

Art Makers Makery is the online store for Curious Mondo, and a cool format that allows them to go live every week, offering free courses for the viewers. They business reaches about 40 countries every time!

The pandemic has affected multiple businesses related to cultural events and arts in Utah.

Some local artists have seen their income plunge to zero due to cancellation of events, galleries, and closures. Curious Mondo’s livestream has art related courses to artists all over the world, and they’re proud to be doing their part to keep artists thriving.

Receive 30% off any course, use code: goodthingsutah

www.curiousmondo.com

www.facebook.com/curiousmondo

www.instagram.com/curiousmondo