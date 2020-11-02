Local breaks Shark Tank records

Tate Stock is a local who just had a successful appearance on the hit show Shark Tank last Friday night. Breaking multiple records, this entrepreneur has an incredible story of developing the Chirp Wheel+.

The Chirp Wheel+ is comprised of 100% PVC free injection molding that can hold over 500lbs, and wrapped in compression sensitive padding. It features a patent-pending Spinal Canal™ to relieve pressure along the spine and is available in three sizes.

Projecting roughly forty million in sales this year, this is a story to inspire! Check out his amazing invention here: www.gochirp.com

Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

