Local breaks Shark Tank records

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Tate Stock is a local who just had a successful appearance on the hit show Shark Tank last Friday night. Breaking multiple records, this entrepreneur has an incredible story of developing the Chirp Wheel+.

The Chirp Wheel+ is comprised of 100% PVC free injection molding that can hold over 500lbs, and wrapped in compression sensitive padding. It features a patent-pending Spinal Canal™ to relieve pressure along the spine and is available in three sizes.

Projecting roughly forty million in sales this year, this is a story to inspire! Check out his amazing invention here: www.gochirp.com