Local women’s clothing boutique, One Loved Babe, is celebrating its 6th birthday. Owner, Melanie DeVore, joined us in the studio to share about the boutique and give some tips for dressing for Spring 2022.

One Loved Babe was created with the goal to make every woman, of every size feel beautiful. DeVore has enjoyed shopping for women for the last 6 years.

This spring, color is in! Bold prints and sleeves are on the rise. Models showcased several looks with these trends. Dresses, overalls, checkered pants, bell-bottoms, and graphic tees are the name of the game in 2022.

One Loved Babe offers sizes XS-3XL. They release new arrivals every MWF. In addition to women’s clothing, they now offer baby and little girl outfits as well.

Don’t miss out on their birthday sale! The storefront is located in Lindon, but you can also find everything online at www.onelovedbabe.com Use the code GOODTHINSGS15 for 15% off!

