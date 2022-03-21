Local baker adds a dash of love to every pastry! Callie Pickle, Pastry Chef from Love Baked by Callie joined hour one of GTU to share with viewers Upcoming Markets, Monthly Specials, Cakes and Special Events, and the mantra for Love Baked.

Pickle is passionate about paying forward. Pickles’ mantra for her business is to rise by lifting others. Each month Pickles donates 15% off proceeds to various organizations. This month Love Baked is donating to RESCUE.org, which helps assist with the Ukraine crisis.

Love baked also offers BOGO deals, buy one give one sale to encourage people to spread the love! Pickles drops new products each month on the Love Baked website, with flavors planned around either a holiday or theme. Love Baked has goodies ranging from sweet to savory. Pickles shared live on GTU a few monthly specials for March and April.

This month Pickles has Lucky Macarons & Focaccia Bread. Pickles enjoys attending markets and pop-ups to give people a look at her array of treats. This month Pickles will be at InspirHer Market and Edynkei store in Pleasant Grove from 10 AM-2 PM Saturday the 26th.

Love Baked has a section on their website labeled special events, where you can place bulk or cake orders for any event such as weddings, baby showers, family parties, etc.

Use “goodthingsut” on the Love Baked website for 20% off any monthly special

Business information

Website:www.Lovebakedbycallie.com

Instagram: @lovebakedbycallie