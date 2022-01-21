Local author brings Disney fairytales to a modern-day reality

We all love a fairytale ending. Catelyn Meadows joined us in the studio today. She is the author of The Once Upon a Billionaire Series. She has been writing for almost ten years, has 4 children, and has a knack for writing love stories.

The series consists of seven books, each book featuring a different fairytale retold in a contemporary setting. She explained one of the books that is based on the Aladdin story. The main character falls in love with the genie character and receives an ordinary lamp that she keeps with her for good luck.

The fun part about the series is that they can stand alone, but if you read all of them you might see a familiar character make an appearance. She retells the Cinderella story of a girl whose stepmother owns a custodial company that has been hired out by the billionaire. This is the spark to a love story. Meadows says there is just something magical about a fairytale.

With the month of love just around the corner, get lost in a juicy love story. Publishers Weekly gave Goldie and the Billionaire Bear (book one) a 10 out of 10 review. The books are available on all platforms. The first three are also available as audiobooks. Meadows also mentioned that Goldie and the Billionaire Bear is currently 99 cents on all ebook platforms.

