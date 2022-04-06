Olivia Meikle, co-host of What’s Her Name podcast and co-author of the Book of Sisters, joined hour one of GTU to share the importance of “putting women back in ” to our history and restoring their place as active participants in history.

Meikle began the What’s Her Name podcast with her sister in 2018. Meikle was inspired to start this podcast with a picture of a gravestone. Meikle was inspired to tell the stories of forgotten, “erased” women in history. With over 1.2 million downloads in 160+ countries, Meikle hopes to bring women’s lives back into the narrative.

The Book of Sisters is all about the history of the world told through sisters! This book is geared to 8-12 years old but can be enjoyed by everyone! The Book of Sisters features 33 sets of sisters, some famous, some unknown, and uses both of them to tell the larger story of world history.

The Book of Sisters features 35 different illustrators from all around the world, including the author’s youngest sister and artist Mera Mackendrick! The book launch event and signing will be at the King’s English Bookshop in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 6th from 6-7 pm.

The Book of Sisters is now on sale and can be found on Meikles’ website. Meikle aims to bring light to the amazing women who have impacted the world’s history. If you or a friend are interested in more of Meikles’ work, follow the links below!

Business Information

Website: whatshernamepodcast.com

Instagram: @whatshernamepodcast

Twitter: @whatshernamepodcast

Book Information: The Book of Sisters