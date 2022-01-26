Local athlete looks forward to Paralympic games competition

The 33rd annual Huntsman Cup is right around the corner and we can’t wait to see the talent. The event is scheduled to be held on February 8-10th in Park City. Matthew Brewer, a contestant who will be competing, joins the show to talk more about the event.

The National Ability Center is a learning non-profit organization that puts on the event. The event offers numerous outdoor recreational activities for individuals and families of differing abilities.

This is Brewer’s second season racing and he can’t wait to compete. He has been consistently training five days a week. This year Matthew has the chance to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

In 2008, Brewer was diagnosed with testicular cancer which led him down the path to addiction to painkillers. Painkillers turned into heroin which led him to lose both of his legs. He has since been clean. Brewer was a competitive snowboarder before his accident. He views being on the mountain as a therapeutic experience.

This organization saved not only Brewer’s life but has touched the hearts of many. NAC drives to make people feel successful, growing independence, and overall gain experience on the snow.

“It’s been an incredible journey, there have been some dark days early on. But since finding and participating in adaptive sports it’s changed my life dramatically,” said Brewer.

To learn more information on how you or a loved one can get involved visit volunteer@discovernac.org

And to stay up to date on Matthew Brewers journey follow him on Instagram & TikTok @6packbrew.