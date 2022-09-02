Alex Millet, the founder of Honey Days Festival, joined the show. He spoke of the event, held on September 3 this year, and the amazing featured artists at the local art and music festival.

Honey Days is an opportunity for local artists to show their work. Located at The Commonwealth Room in downtown Salt Lake City, the live music and art will fuel your own creative inspiration. Doors open at 11:30 am and the music starts at noon. The live music line up features 11 independent artists. There will also be nine artist booths. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online.

Instagram: @honeydaysslc

Website for Tickets: https://thestateroompresents.com/state-room-presents/honey-days or https://www.axs.com/events/441596/honey-days-slc-local-music-art-festival-tickets