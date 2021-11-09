Local art show happening this weekend

Nanette Amis from the Utah Art Market joins Deena today to talk about an event happening this weekend.

The Utah Art Market is a local arts and crafts show. They run 6 shows a year showcasing arts and crafts and fine art. Here you can buy original art for $100-$500. The goal is to make art accessible and affordable.

This weekend, they will be featuring 30 local artists. The show is open to the public, and they are offering free admission. It starts on Friday at 5:00 pm and runs Saturday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm. You can purchase as many pieces as you want from styles including landscape, abstract, still light, and figure painting.

After the show on Friday, they will be posting the pieces that are left to their Instagram story, so customers can purchase them online.