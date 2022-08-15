Stan Stensrud, Co-Founder and Board Member at Ruff Haven Crisis Sheltering, joined us on the show today to share the mission of Ruff Haven.

This shelter works to keep pets with their people during extreme hardship, such as domestic violence, hospitalization, and addiction. Ruff Haven has a boarding facility and a foster program available. They also offer free pet vaccination clinics in some of Utah’s most underserved communities.

Ruff Haven is a recipient of Spencer Cox’s Governor Spirit of Service Award and has helped to pass HB175 into law, which now includes pets in domestic violence protective orders.

Ruff Haven’s birthday bash fundraiser is taking place Saturday, Aug. 20th at Brickyard Bar. For more information visit www.RuffHaven.org