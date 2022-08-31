Local 12-year old cancer survivor Payson Inkley joins the show after his performance with Andy Grammer singing “Don’t Give Up On Me” at a Primary Children’s Hospital event.

Payson was treated for leukemia at International Primary Children’s Hospital for over two years. He was diagnosed just before his seventh birthday. Payson said that he didn’t understand that leukemia meant cancer at first, and he highlighted how he wasn’t scared. He knew the doctors had a plan, he said. Payson faced cancer treatment with grace and bravery, never losing hope in the 889 days of cancer treatment.

As a Children’s Miracle Network patient champion, Payson gives back to doctors, caregivers, and other patients at Primary Children’s. He is scheduled to emcee for the groundbreaking on the second campus of Primary Children’s Hospital, scheduled to open in Lehi in the year 2024. He speaks and performs at fundraising events for Primary Children’s as well.

Payson sang Andy Grammer’s “Don’t Give Up On Me” at an Intermountain Foundation event in August. The video of Payson singing was sent to Grammer through the Children’s Miracle Network. Grammer, at the time, was in Utah preparing for a concert. Planning to surprise Primary Children’s palliative care team with a performance, he invited Payson to sing with him.

On Aug. 18, Payson performed with Grammer singing “Don’t Give Up On Me” to the palliative care team with Payson, then invited him to sing in concert together. This created an unforgettable moment for Payson and his family.