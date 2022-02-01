Loaded baked potato soup

Good Things Utah
Posted: / Updated:

One of our favorite chefs joined us in the kitchen today making a hearty potato soup. Randy Crane shares great food and always brings a smile to our faces. 

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Ingredients:

  • 4 Large Baking Potatoes (Russet)
  • 2/3 cup flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 teaspoon season salt
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 10 bacon strips, cooked & crumbled
  • 2/3 cup or butter
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon seasoning salt
  • 6 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup green onion, sliced
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar

Directions: 

  1. Bake potatoes in 350 oven for 65-75 minutes, cool completely, peel and dice.
  2. In a large saucepan melt butter, stir in flour and seasonings and whisk until smooth about 5-6 minutes.
  3. Slowly whisk in milk until smooth. 
  4. Bring to a low boil and continue cooking until thickened.
  5. Remove from heat and whisk in sour cream and cheese until melted.
  6. Then add potatoes, green onions and bacon.
  7. Serve & Enjoy

Randy Crane can be found on Instagram @greatfoodfyi

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GTU Sponsors