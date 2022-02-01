One of our favorite chefs joined us in the kitchen today making a hearty potato soup. Randy Crane shares great food and always brings a smile to our faces.
Loaded Baked Potato Soup
Ingredients:
- 4 Large Baking Potatoes (Russet)
- 2/3 cup flour
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1 teaspoon season salt
- 1 cup sour cream
- 10 bacon strips, cooked & crumbled
- 2/3 cup or butter
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon seasoning salt
- 6 cups milk
- 1/4 cup green onion, sliced
- 1 cup shredded cheddar
Directions:
- Bake potatoes in 350 oven for 65-75 minutes, cool completely, peel and dice.
- In a large saucepan melt butter, stir in flour and seasonings and whisk until smooth about 5-6 minutes.
- Slowly whisk in milk until smooth.
- Bring to a low boil and continue cooking until thickened.
- Remove from heat and whisk in sour cream and cheese until melted.
- Then add potatoes, green onions and bacon.
- Serve & Enjoy
Randy Crane can be found on Instagram @greatfoodfyi