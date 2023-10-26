SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A spinal cord injury involves any damage to a part of the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal. A traumatic spinal cord injury may happen because of a sudden blow or cut to the spine. A spinal cord injury often causes permanent loss of strength, sensation, and function below the site of the injury. Rehabilitation and assistive devices allow many people with spinal cord injuries to lead productive, independent lives. Treatments include drugs to reduce symptoms and surgery to stabilize the spine.

The estimated number of people with SCI living in the United States is approximately 296,000, according to National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center

The average age at injury is 43-years old and about 78% of new SCI’s are male

Types of spinal cord injuries: Incomplete spinal cord injury – the ability to move some muscles or experience some sensation beneath the injury site Complete spinal cord injury – You cannot move the muscles or experience sensation beneath the injury site.



Craig H. Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital is the only Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) accredited Spinal Cord Specialty Program in Utah and many of the surrounding states.

Our Spinal Cord Injury Program includes a dedicated spinal cord team with board certified physiatrists subspecializing in spinal cord injury.

Spinal Cord Injury Programs Include:

The University of Utah Health interdisciplinary spinal cord injury team helps patients thrive, with occupational and physical therapists, speech language pathologists, psychologist, and more.

Ventilator weaning and management

Diaphragmatic Pacing Program

1:1 individualized education

Spasticity Management

Advanced assistive technology

The University of Utah Health created an outreach support program called TRAILS (Technology Recreation Access Independent Lifestyle Sports).

For more information about University of Utah Health’s Spinal Cord Injury Program at Neilsen Rehabilitation Hospital, visit: https://uofuhealth.org/spinalcordinjury Or Call: 801-646-8000

