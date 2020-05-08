Living a life of intention

Motivational speaker Chad Hymas joined us to tell us how to live a life of intention by following along with his inspiration steps and reminders.

What do you sing, dream, think and cry about? Change your thoughts to the positive. Sing happy songs, listen to good music, a positive podcast, or a great Ted Talk.

Chad says one cannot have uphill hopes with downhill habits. Rather than look for the new normal, look for the new next. Growth is intentional.

Find a way to feel grateful for the circumstances that you’re in.

Watch his discussion with Nicea and you're guaranteed to feel uplifted.

