SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — We kicked off the first day of FANX at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The event will run September 21st-23rd. Nicea started the day off at the Dragon’s Lair– An escape room made with balloons…and a dragon.

Get ready because Zachary Levi is coming to SLC to debut his Come Dance with Me concert tonight! Nicea got the inside scoop from Caleb, producer of the Zachary Levi concert.

Lord of the Rings fans, this is for you! Nicea chatted with actor, John Rhys Davies from the Return of the King, Princess Diaries and Indiana Jones. Take a look to see some of the original props from these iconic films.