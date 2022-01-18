Live with the new host of the Bachelor

The Bachelor Franchise recently announced their new host, former bachelor, Jesse Palmer. Today he joined us live on GTU to talk about all things hosting and Clayton’s season.

Palmer says that hosting is way less stressful than being The Bachelor. He is happy to have had the experience he did so that he can empathize with Clayton as he goes on his journey to find love.

Jesse Palmer was the 5th Bachelor in the franchise in his 2005 season. When asked how dating has changed since then, he explained that men are much more open to being vulnerable and expressing their feelings than they used to be. He is grateful for this change and says it has helped him in his current relationship.

Skeptics question if contestants can really find love on this reality tv show. Palmer says that he truly believes that you can. He says that if you truly surrender to the process and detach yourself from what’s going on outside of the show, these couples can end up being a success story like many others in the past.

Palmer shared some juicy incite to Clayton’s current season of The Bachelor. He said Clayton is not afraid to break rules. There are many “firsts” for the show. He is willing to take risks and it is sure to be an exciting rollercoaster for viewers. Tune in to ABC on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT.