Live with Steve Harvey

Host of the Steve Harvey morning show and Family Feud, NY Times Bestselling author and Emmy award winner, Steve Harvey joins us live today on GTU.

Harvey shared his reason for venturing into the courtroom, he sees it as a legacy show. He wanted the show to be funny, entertaining, motivational, and he wanted to help people. He pitched the idea and they said they wanted to put it on primetime.

All cases on the show are real cases. Harvey shared a funny experience when a young man brought his mother in to sue his mom. He also said that there was a man who was suing his wife and he laughed saying that would be a loss for him either way.

You can catch the new show on ABC every Tuesday at 8/7c and it streams on HULU.