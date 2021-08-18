Live theater finding unique ways to perform during the pandemic

Good Things Utah

Realizing that the arts were tanking during the pandemic, Stephen Brown from SB Dance Company started brainstorming ideas for keeping their company going. Beginning with a camping trailer and a pile of plywood, Brown decided to build a stage, take it on the road, and perform. In 3 months, they held 100 shows in the valley and continue to see interest in the community.

We were lucky to have them perform a live number for us in our backyard! Check this video out to see the performance.

SB Dance Company will be performing shows at Alta’s Peruvian Lodge on Aug. 23, and Holladay Park on Sept. 18. Visit their website to stay updated.

