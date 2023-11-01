Park City Community Foundation hosts the 13th annual Live PC Give PC, the annual giving day for local nonprofits, on Friday, November 3rd. Last year broke records with $5.2 million raised from 6,600-plus donors, and this year they hope to engage 7K to support 122 nonprofits in Park City, Summit County, and statewide. Mike Lewis, Senior Director of Base Operations, Park City Mountain joined us along with Palmer Daniels, Program Manager, and Heidy Hernandez, SOS Alumni and Mentor for the details.

The nonprofits that participate in Live PC Give PC provide services that address the significant economic disparities that exist in Summit County and ensure the strength of the community. For many, Live PC Give PC is their most significant vehicle for fundraising each year. Donations support nonprofits focused on social services, education, health care, animal welfare, trails, environmental efforts, and cultural and recreational programs.

Nonprofits will compete for an additional $35,000 in prize money. As the leading advocate for local nonprofits, Park City Community Foundation will award cash prizes sponsored by Park City Mountain to the top three nonprofits in each of six broad mission-based areas with the most unique donors. Repeat donors who gave last year can also have their donations boosted by $10. The minimum donation amount is $5.

New this year are two events for the community to gather in celebration of local nonprofits. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., the Giving Day Fest at Park City Library is suited for all ages with live music, free tacos, hot chocolate, face-painting, and games inside Lucky Ones Coffee and on the patio. Later, from 8:00 p.m. to Midnight, is the Party at High West Saloon for 21+.

To donate, visit livepcgivepc.org.