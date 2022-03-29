Capture the special moments in your life with a custom painting. Kelsey Jane Fisher is the artist behind “Painted by Kelsey Jane” and is passionate about creating these experiences for the people in Utah.

Painted by Kelsey Jane creates custom portraits using watercolor and digital mediums and has since expanded to include live wedding paintings. She is Utah’s only digital live wedding painter.

Watercolor live wedding painting is a great way to keep guests entertained during your reception. It adds an air of romance to the event, and you will get to take the finished product home that evening after the reception.

Digital live wedding painting is also an option. This exclusive service allows brides to print their custom portraits as many times as they would like. The digital file can easily be used as a gift for the parents of the bride and groom, on thank you cards for guests, or for posts on social media. The possibilities are endless.

She also offers custom portraits. You don’t need to be getting married to order a custom portrait. Even if your special event has passed, simply send in your picture and she’ll create a custom illustration for you.

Kelsey is offering $50 off a live wedding booking if you mention Good Things Utah. There is also a 15% off sale on custom portraits ordered through Etsy this week.

Instagram: @paintedbykelseyjane

Etsy: etsy.com/shop/paintedbykelseyjane