LEHI, UTAH (Good Things Utah) Invite the true meaning of Christmas with a live performance of the nativity scene. Joe Coccimiglio, Yvonne Rugendo, and baby Audrey are all members of the A Babe Is Born Nativity cast. Their goal is to create a live nativity experience that exudes the majesty of the nativity story while also giving back to refugees in need.

Several years in the running, A Babe Is Born features local refugees as part of the cast and gives the community the opportunity to hear their stories and give back. They believe it is what Christmas is really about, the birth of our savior and king, Jesus Christ.

For every ticket purchased, they donate a meal to a local refugee in need. Tonight, Dec. 20 is the last night to see the show at 1174 S. 1700 W. Lehi. Tickets can be found online.