Live in Park City on Veterans Day with the National Ability Center

- On Good Things Utah on this snowy Veterans Day, we sent Reagan to the Field of Flags display in Park City. The Field of Flags features more than 150 American flags as a display of gratitude for our military and veteran community. This show of military appreciation will run from Monday, Nov. 9 until Friday, Nov. 16 and is generously sponsored by The Boeing Company, the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, Vail EpicPromise, Utah Live Elevated, ABC4, Del Taco, Zions Bank and Edwards LifeSciences.
● Katie Miles, the Senior Development Manager with the National Ability Center spoke with Reagan about the services and programs the NAC offers to the military and veteran community.
The National Ability Center offers a wide range of programs for individuals of the military and
veteran community and their families including 7-day health and wellness retreats, family
retreats and single-day events, seasonal summer activities and seasonal winter activities. The
National Ability Center currently serves approximately 1,500 veterans and their family members
annually through an impressive 7,200 experiences – over 20 percent of the NAC’s total participant
population. Military and veterans are among the top 3 populations served.
- In our GTU Second Hour, Jeremy Alpenglow from the National Ability Center gave us more details about the Veterans Day with the Field of Flags display and also announced the winners of the National Ability Center’s Salute Your Hero contest and other military happenings.
- The Field of Flags is located at the Miners Hospital 1354 Park Avenue, Park City, UT 84060